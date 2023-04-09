The family of a Beckton flat fire victim pays heartfelt tribute to their 15-year-old ‘blessing from God.’

The family of the 15-year-old victim who tragically died in a house fire in Newham on Thursday (April 6) have paid a heartfelt tribute to their ‘blessing from God’. Tiffany Regis died at the scene of a fire at a block of flats on Tollgate Road in Beckton, and her family said she was “taken from us too soon.”

The fire also injured a number of others at the address, though their injuries were not life-threatening. On the same day as the fire, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken to an East London police station and later released on bail, with a return date set for early May pending further investigation.

Tiffany’s family has paid tribute to the “bright” young girl who was “taken away from them too soon.” They started a fundraiser in her honour, which has so far raised £4,255 in donations from the public. “In loving memory of Tiffany, our angel.” We’d like to thank everyone for their ongoing support. “Please help us send off our baby,” reads the GoFundMe page.

Tiffany’s mother, Roni, and her family continued their touching tribute, writing: “Tiffany was a 15-year-old young girl. She was taken from us far too soon as a result of her peers’ careless and reckless behaviour. Tiffany had a promising future ahead of her, with high expectations for her mocks and GCSEs, which were set to begin after Easter.

“She has touched many people’s hearts over the last 15 years.” We’ve heard so many wonderful stories from her classmates and teachers, the staff at the youth club she attended, and the employees of local businesses. It’s wonderful to see the impact she’s had on people’s lives outside of our family.

“We believe she was given to us for a reason over the last 15 years.” She was a God-given gift. We’d like to thank you all again for your continued support. Please keep Tiffany and her family in your thoughts and prayers. Roni (mum) and family send their love. “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” Allah says.

Following a post-mortem examination and formal identification process at the East Ham Mortuary on Saturday, Tiffany’s family is now being supported by specialist officers. (April 8). Tiffany died as a result of smoke inhalation, and her family has been notified.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the fatal fire as arson, and an investigation has been launched by the Specialist Crime Command. A scene and safety cordon remains in place at the Beckton address, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Incident Room at 020 8345 3865, via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC with the reference CAD 5315/06Apr. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit their website here.