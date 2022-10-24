Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died following the collapse of a garage wall at a property in Clacton on Friday 21 October.

Today, his family said: “After a tragic accident, our son Scott-Swaley has sadly passed away.

“As a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken.

“Our Swaley was a well-loved boy who had friends not only in Clacton, but also in Dartford and Wickford and will be missed by so many.

“As a family, we would like to ask for privacy at this difficult time whilst we come to terms with our loss.

“We appreciate and would like to say thank you for all of the kind tributes to our boy.”

