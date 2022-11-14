The family of a cyclist who died following a road traffic incident near Netley Marsh have paid tribute to him

Officers from Hampshire Police were called at 8.03am on the morning of Saturday 12 November to Tatchbury Lane, following a report of a serious road traffic incident involving a cyclist.

The rider, 37-year-old Ashley Cron from Totton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have paid the following tribute to him: “Ash was all of our everythings, he was an amazing fun daddy to his five children and a loving and supportive husband, son, grandson, cousin to his fabulous big family.

“Words cannot describe the pain we are all going through and we will never recover but are already appreciating all the love and support of all our family and friends.

“Sleep tight Daddy, we love you whole world, millions, billions, squillions, forever and ever with a cherry on top xxxxxxxxxx.”