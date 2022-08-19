Following his death, the family of a man killed in a collision in Shalfleet has paid tribute to him.

Officers were called to the A3054, Ningwood Hill, at 1.22 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, after receiving a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a van.

Matej Gruber, 45, of Newport, was the van’s driver and died as a result of his injuries.

His family paid tribute to him, saying, “Matej was an incredibly talented carpenter who specialised in shepherd’s huts.”

He was Trudy Waughman’s partner and Jessica Gruber’s father.

“He will be sorely missed by both of us, as well as all of his friends.”

The investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision is still ongoing, and officers are eager to speak with anyone who can help them.