Thomas Parker, 24, passed away on Saturday night (30 July).

The following is a tribute from his family.

“Tom was a very kind, thoughtful, and caring son,” they said.

“He loved his parents, brothers, grandparents, family, and friends.” He was the life and soul of the party; he was popular, loving, funny, and hardworking.

“Everyone who knew him was touched by his kindness and thoughtfulness.” We cannot express how deeply saddened and shaken we are by his death. He will always be in our hearts and minds, no matter where we go.”

At this time, people are being urged to respect their privacy.

“My thoughts are with Mr Parker’s family and friends, who will no doubt be devastated by this tragic loss,” Detective Chief Inspector Paul Langley added.

“Our investigation is continuing apace, and a man was charged in connection with Mr Parker’s death this morning.”

“I would like to urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact us as soon as possible by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.”