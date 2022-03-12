Ninety-two-year-old George Ridges died following an incident involving a car in a car park in High Road shortly after 1.45pm on 6 February.

In a statement his family said: “George had extraordinary knowledge and love of woodwork and built the entire furniture in their first home when he first got married to Sheila.

“He had green fingers and grew their own vegetables. Apparently, he had an adventurous spirit back in the late 1970s, he brewed his own wine, he also developed his own photographs and he liked word searches.

“He also loved dancing and he and Sheila would go dancing at least five times a week. George was in many ways all the things we are proud of – unconventional, unpredictable often very funny and we have been privileged and fortunate enough to witnessed some incredible times!!

“George began his barbering career in Tilbury 58 years ago, meeting a lot of interesting characters from his experience. No one worked harder than George. He knew every aspect of the business, which is not a surprise since he started when he was 20 years old.

“Let’s remember his laugh. You will always know when George was in when you entered the barbershop, you only have to pause at the entrance of the shop and listen for his jokes and contagious laugh.

“His customers never had to wait long to hear it because George was always the life of the party. He was a man of such talent, kindness, capability, skill and intelligence.

“We are sure that all that have known George will express a similar sentiment and respect for what he has done as well as any friends that have had the privilege of visiting the barbershop.

“George was a dearly loved husband to Sheila Ridges, Father to three children (two girls and one boy) a Grandad of five, Great-Grandad to six, and a friend to everyone that knew him.

“George was married to Sheila for 72 years and they lived in Tilbury for 58 years. George lived with his wife, son and daughter-in-law.

“We would like to thank all the Family and Friends, One Community Development Trust, the Essex Police officers who are investigating and providing us support, and the Ambulance Service – you never know how much you mean to us! We are ever so grateful for your support and encouragement.

“All the family members and friends will greatly miss George very much.” We are continuing to investigate the incident and need anyone with any information to come forward.

We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.

If you have any information you can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 654 of 6 February.