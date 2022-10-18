Martin Fletcher, 48, from Plymouth, died at the scene of the collision, which involved three vehicles and happened at around 6.45am.

In a tribute, his family said: “Following a tragic incident on Friday 7 October 2022, we are devastated to announce the loss of Martin, a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.

“He was a wonderful person and has left a huge hole in all our lives.”

Officers were called to reports of a collision on Soper’s Hill, Tamerton Foliot, which involved a yellow DAF rigid tanker, a silver Nissan Qashqai and a black Mazda 6.

The road was closed in both directions and officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended.

Once a thorough examination of the scene had been carried out, the road was reopened at around 8pm.

Officers are working to establish the cause of the collision.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or particularly dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 129 of 7/10/22.