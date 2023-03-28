The family of a man who died following a road traffic collision in Gosport have paid tribute to him

Police were called at 12pm on 16 March to a report of a road traffic collision at a pedestrian crossing on Grange Road in Gosport.

This involved a white Toyota Aygo and a 74-year-old pedestrian, who was walking his dog.

The pedestrian, Derek Thompson from Gosport, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he sadly died on 23 March.

His family are being supported by specialist officers and have now paid the following tribute to him:

“Derek was a lively and energetic 74-year-old with a love of nature and the outdoors. He was incredibly fit and walked at least ten miles every day with his beloved dog Meg along the seafront.

“Derek was a true gentleman and scholar, a man who never stopped reading and learning and was always happy to share his knowledge or learn from others. He had a big heart and was gracious and kind to every person he met.

“Derek will leave a shattered and devastated family of Jamie, Claire, Molly, Matthew, Meg (his beloved dog and companion) and his friends who will miss his amazing sense of humour, his constant smile and being such an integral part of their lives.

“Words will never convey the heartache and pain Derek’s death has caused. This most gentle of men, a man who never asked for anything but was always so willing to give, a true inspiration to all who knew him, a true legend.”

Mr Thompson’s dog was also injured in the collision but has since been returned to his family.r investigation into this incident is ongoing and we are keen to locate a potential female witness who assisted Mr Thompson following the collision and was wearing pink or purple clothing.

Police are also appealing for any other witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone with relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it.

If you have information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or report online, quoting reference 44230105433.