Harrison Nathan Cross, 26, of Fair Oak Road, Bishopstoke, died as a result of the accident at the Romsey Road roundabout.

The collision involving a yellow BMW and a yellow van was reported to police around 12.15pm on Tuesday, June 7th.

His family paid tribute to Harry by saying: “We are devastated by Harry’s/untimely Harrison’s death. To everyone who knew him, he was the sweetest son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend ” He was taken far too young, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

“We will move forward with sadness for the memories we will not be able to make, but with gratitude for the ones we did.”

Officers are still looking into the exact circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference 44220225028.