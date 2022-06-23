The family of a man who died in a car accident in East Tisted today paid tribute to him.

Nathan Stevens, 27, of Whyte Avenue, Aldershot, was riding his motorcycle on the A32 at around 6.30 p.m. on June 15 when he collided with a Ford Mondeo and a Honda Jazz.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, sadly.

Today, his father paid tribute to him, saying, “My loving, caring son and best friend, Nathan Stevens, tragically died in a road traffic accident on Wednesday night.”

He was a wonderful son who enjoyed life and always brightened up any room he entered.

“Nathan excelled at everything he attempted and was ecstatic about his new job.” He was an adventurer who loved off-roading and riding motorcycles. Nathan will be greatly missed by his family, girlfriend, and friends.

There are no words to describe how much he was cherished.

“You will never be forgotten, Nathan.” Son, rest in peace.”

“While we continue to support the family, I am also aware that this would have been an extremely distressing scene for anyone who witnessed both the collision and the scene,” said Sergeant Christopher Thompson, a member of the investigation team. I would advise anyone who witnessed this incident to contact victim services or their doctor if they require assistance.”

Anyone with information about the above incident is asked to call police at 101 and reference 44220237970 or Operation Cab.