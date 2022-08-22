Ian Symes, 34, known as ‘Wiggy’ to friends and family, was pronounced dead at the recreation ground on Hillson Drive in Fareham at 10:25 a.m. after police and the South Central Ambulance Service were called to a welfare concern.

Enquiries are still being conducted.

Wiggy’s family released the following statement today:

“We are overwhelmed by the tributes and flowers left at the field.” This is a tragic incident, and police are still investigating the circumstances.

“Many people will miss him.”

We would appreciate it if everyone would respect our family’s wishes, leave us alone, and give us time to grieve.”