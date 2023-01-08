The family of a man who sadly died in a road traffic collision on New Year’s Day have issued a tribute

Benjamin Lightburn was killed in the two-car collision on Mossborough Road in Rainford. The driver and passenger in the other car suffered serious injuries and are continuing their recovery.

In a tribute, his family said: “No words can describe how devastated we are at the sudden loss of our wonderful Ben.

“He was a devoted and loving husband, father and son and he will be missed more than anyone can imagine.

“We want to thank everyone for their support and kind words, especially family, friends and Ben’s NWAS friends and colleagues, who have been so amazing. He was just perfect and has left a hole in our lives that will never be filled.”

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper from the Merseyside Police Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Lightburn as we continue to support them through specially trained Family Liaison Officers whilst we continue to investigate the circumstances of this collision.#

“The male driver and a female passenger in the other vehicle involved in this collision sustained serious injuries but are recovering well. The driver is being treated as a witness and has assisted the investigation throughout.

“I would appeal to anyone who has dash camera CCTV fitted in their vehicle that may been travelling on Mossborough Road or Blindfoot Road at between 9:50am and 10am on New Year’s Day to make contact with the investigation team as you may have inadvertently captured the lead up to this incident. Our Officers can recover CCTV in person or remotely to check if it has captured any footage that may assist the investigation of this collision.”