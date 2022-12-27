The family of a missing Scots woman fears they will never find the truth as prime suspect Dean Woods remains at large

Scotland born Lisa Brown was 32 when she vanished on Wednesday 4 November 2015 from her home in Guadiaro, San Roque in Spain which she shared with her eight year old son.

It was four days later that Spanish police were alerted after she failed to pick her son up from school. When police entered Lisa’ s apartment evidence suggested that there had been a violent episode before she disappeared.

After Lisa’s home was sealed off for forensic teams to carry out DNA analysis her former boyfriend, Simon Corner who also goes by the name Dean Woods was interviewed about her disappearance.

After being questioned, luxury yacht dealer Woods fled the country.

He was subsequently arrested in April 2016 in Denmark and extradited back to Spain.

He was imprisoned but later released.

At the end of 2017, Woods broke his bail conditions, which resulted in the issue of a European Arrest Warrant.

A month later, he was arrested as he got off a flight at Heathrow Airport.

The family believed that he would be extradited to Spain to face trial for Lisa’s disappearance.

However days later the judge archived the case against him, quoting insufficient evidence and no charges were made for his six months on the run.

In October 2018, Lisa’s family were delighted to learn the case against Woods was to be re-opened.

However in another turn of events, their hopes were later dashed when they were informed by lawyers in Spain that Woods would not face prosecution over Lisa’s disappearance.

Woods however was jailed after being found guilty of being part of a €10 million drugs ringand sentenced to 12 years.

Since then Lisa’s mum Helen has never given up hope that one day, the truth about Lisa will come out.

Now the families nightmare has started again as Woods has gone on the run after leaving HMP Sudbury on day release.

Woods failed to return after a period of day release from the open prison on Saturday 19 November where he is serving his sentence,

He is described as around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes and speaks with a Liverpool accent.

Helen said “What are they doing giving him day release when he was sentenced to 12 years two years ago and he’s in an open prison, free to obviously come and go as he pleases but didn’t bother to return.

“While we thought he was inside it gave us some peace and pleasure that he was somehow paying with his freedom but no what an absolute joke of a justice system.

“Especially with his record of numerous names, passports, help he receives with absconding he should of never been let to go there”.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 884-191122

Anybody with information about Lisa’s disappearance is urged to call LBT Global on 0800 098 8485. From overseas call +44800 098 8485 or email any information to [email protected]