The family of a rapper killed by armed Met officers has demanded that an investigation into his death be launched.

Chris Kaba, who was due to become a father in a few months, died on Monday night after a police chase in Streatham Hill, south London.

His Audi was surrounded by two police cars in the narrow residential street Kirkstall Gardens before one round was fired from a police weapon.

The IOPC is investigating the shooting, as is customary in cases involving police contact.

Chris Kaba’s family demanded a murder investigation in a statement released through the charity Inquest.

According to the mother, the IOPC investigation into the police handling of the murder case was’sugar-coated.’

“The family of Chris Kaba seeks a homicide investigation into his death from the start,” the statement said. We have informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) of that demand, and we do not want any delays, as has occurred in other fatal shootings, because otherwise we and the general public cannot have confidence that the police will be held accountable.

“We also want the IOPC to tell us whether or not a weapon was discovered during any search of Chris’s vehicle.” Despite the fact that the shooting occurred nearly two days ago, we have yet to receive this information.

“Finally, we are pleading with any witnesses, whether before, during, or after the pursuit and shooting, to come forward to the IOPC and/or our solicitors at Hickman and Rose.”

“We are devastated; we need answers and accountability.” We are concerned that if Chris had not been black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and his life would not have been cut short.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police expressed condolences to the loved ones of the rapper killed by armed officers, saying the force understands that “the family and community want answers.”

Commander Alexis Boon issued a statement on Wednesday saying, “I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the man’s family and friends, and I recognise the devastating and long-lasting impact this tragic incident will have on them.”

“I understand that this incident is extremely concerning, and I would like to reassure the community that the Met is fully cooperating with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as they conduct a thorough and independent investigation.”

“I also recognise that the family and community want answers about what happened.” I know the IOPC investigators are working hard to establish the facts, but they also require some time and space to move their investigations forward.

“Myself and the local policing commander have met with key partners and community members, and we will continue to actively work together to engage with and reassure the public during this difficult time.”

The pastor of a church Mr Kaba attended as a child said there are discussions in the community about holding a vigil for him.

“Chris came to the church when he was a child,” Reverend Siaa-Liane Mathurin of New Park Road Baptist Church said. He was from around here, and he lived just over the road.

“The community is terrified. I’ve had young people come up to me and ask, “Why did they shoot him?”

“There are families who did not send their children to school today.”

“I’m talking to community leaders about organising a demonstration or vigil.”

Some on the scene said Mr Kaba was a rapper known as Madix or Mad Itch 67.

Mr Kaba’s cousin, Jefferson Bosela, 27, said: “He was a good person, a good, happy guy.” He didn’t deserve it. Nobody deserves that.

“No one, good or bad, deserves to be shot by the police.”

