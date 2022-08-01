Kyron Hibbert, 13, was playing in a lake with friends around 6.45 p.m. on Friday (29 July) when he vanished beneath the water’s surface. They alerted police, who collaborated with partners to search the lake, but his body was discovered in the early hours of Saturday (30 July).

“My son Kyron – a beautiful, happy, and healthy boy,” his mother said.

“You were just growing and becoming independent, and now you’re gone so quickly.”

We will miss and love you. My son, until we meet again. “May God bless you.”

“This is a truly tragic case that has had a devastating impact on Kyron’s family and friends,” Detective Constable Sam Ostley said.

It’s a terrifying reminder of how dangerous swimming in open water can be, whether due to the shock of cold water or currents or objects beneath the surface. “We would advise people to swim only in designated areas that are supervised by lifeguards.” Our thoughts are with Kyron’s family, and we ask that people respect their privacy during this difficult time.”