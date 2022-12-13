Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tuesday, December 13, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The Family Of A Teenager Who Died Following An Incident On The A52 Have Paid Tribute To The “kind And Thoughtful” Boy Who Would “light Up Any Room He Entered”
Home BREAKING The family of a teenager who died following an incident on the A52 have paid tribute to the “kind and thoughtful” boy who would “light up any room he entered”

The family of a teenager who died following an incident on the A52 have paid tribute to the “kind and thoughtful” boy who would “light up any room he entered”

by @uknip247
The force received reports that a man’s body, which has now been confirmed to be Lachlan Regan, had been found on the A52 at around 11.10pm on Saturday 3 December, close to the Victoria Avenue slip road leading to Borrowash.
Lachlan’s family have now released a tribute to the 19-year-old: “Our family and all his friends are truly heartbroken, Lachlan is loved by so many and in his short 19 years of life he knew so many people and touched all their hearts.
“Lachlan’s family was his world he was never too old for hugs and kisses and would give them out in the most meaningful way.
“He adored his little sister, and they had the most amazing bond, they would play fight, sing, chat and hang out together. He was never embarrassed to be seen with his mum and dad, coming on family holidays and swimming in the sea.
“When Dylan, Lachlan’s cousin, came into our home 11 years ago Lachlan thought it was great to have a constant playmate. They would play army, dinosaurs, Hot Wheels and Nerf guns, running riot around the house, there was never a dull moment. Lachlan knew from an early age that family is everything and that Dylan was not just his cousin but his true brother.
“He was a Borrowash lad through and through and he would wave and smile at everyone, take time out to help people if he knew them or not.
“He was also a grafter, the muddier the better! He would come home from a hard days work full of stories about his day, he worked hard and was driven to qualify as a brick layer and had his whole life ahead of him.
“Lachlan was the life and soul of all our lives, and would light up the room wherever he went and was always smiling with a beautiful soul. He is so unbelievably missed, loved and will always be in our hearts, and will never be forgotten.
“We cannot express the love and support from our family, friends and the community, it is truly overwhelming, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Officers, who are currently preparing a file for the coroner, are still keen to hear from anyone who was driving along the A52 between Derby and junction 25 of the M1 between 10.30pm and 11.15pm, especially those with dashcam footage.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*708796:
• Facebook – send us a private message to our Facebook page
• Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact
• Website – We have several crime reporting tools on our website or use our online contact form
• Phone – call us on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

RELATED ARTICLES

Man jailed after concealing more than £170,000 in cash in a car

Thousands of homes have lost power as a result of a’major incident’...

Police investigating an assault on a train at Dewsbury station are today...

Six people have been arrested as part of an operation aimed at...

A man has been found guilty of killing #Doncaster man Mateusz Chojnowski...

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to...

A reality TV contestant has been found guilty of disclosing a private...

A teenage boy from Greece’s Roma community who was shot in the...

Midwives in Wales have voted to strike in response to this year’s...

Officer wades through a frozen lake to save local dog

Sally Wainwright’s multi-Bafta award winning hit Happy Valley returns to the BBC...

Two people are currently in custody following a report of shoplifting in...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"