The family of a woman who died after a road traffic collision in Aldershot has paid tribute to her.

Police were called at 5.20pm on Monday 20 March to a collision involving a blue Audi A1 and a pedestrian on Hospital Hill.

The pedestrian, 71-year-old Aldershot resident Bishnu Maya Bhattachan, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she sadly died the following day.

Her family are being supported by specialist officers and have paid the following tribute to her:

“The untimely demise of my beloved wife, who was a loving mother and grandmother, has left us all very shocked and our despair is beyond imagination.

“She was by our side all these years in happiness and sadness. The void created because of this inconceivable situation is beyond comprehension nonetheless we would like to pray for her departed soul to rest in peace.

“We would like to thank all the well-wishers who have helped us through this difficult time by gracing us with love and kind words.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation into this collision should call 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44230111448.

