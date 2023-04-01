Saturday, April 1, 2023
The family of a woman who died following a fatal road traffic collision on the A3057 between Stockbridge and Andover has paid tribute to her

by uknip247

Police were called just after 9am on 22 March to a report of a collision involving an orange Mini Clubman and a silver Suzuki Wagon R on the A3057 Romsey Road.

The driver of the Suzuki, 71-year-old Margaret Taylor from Stockbridge, sadly died.

Her family have now paid the following tribute to her:

“Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

“She had a heart of gold and would do anything she could to help others.

“Our lives will never be the same again. We would like to thank all the emergency services and people on the scene that came to help.”

We are still appealing for witnesses to come forward following this collision.

If you have any information or any relevant dash-cam footage of either vehicle in this incident or the moments leading up to it, please call 101 or report online quoting reference 44230113709.

