Alice Birchall, 22, of Crossgates, died in hospital on Saturday, June 18, after being critically injured in an accident on Manston Lane shortly before 8.43 p.m.

The grey Nissan Juke she was driving collided with a grey Audi RS Q3. The driver of the Audi, a 34-year-old man, and his passenger, an eight-year-old girl, were seriously injured and are still hospitalised.

“Alice was the most caring and considerate young woman you would ever wish to meet,” Alice’s family said in a statement. Because both her mother and father died when she was young, Alice matured quickly and became a guardian to her younger sister Amy. She guarded Amy with her whole heart and provided excellent care for her.

“Alice is adored by an army of people.” Alice’s life was finally coming together; she had just graduated from university with a history degree and had just landed her dream job working in fine jewellery, which she would begin in two weeks.

“Alice was the happiest she’d ever been, with her entire future ahead of her.” Amy is devastated by the loss of her guardian, but more importantly, her best friend, as a result of this incident. The entire family is in shock and has no words to express how cruel the situation is. Alice deserved a lot better than what happened to her.”

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are still investigating the incident.

They are still looking for anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who has dashcam footage or home CCTV or doorbell camera footage of the grey Audi RS Q3 travelling along Whitkirk Lane, Austhorpe Lane, and Manston Lane in the direction of William Parkin Way and The Springs retail park between about 8.35pm and the time of the collision shortly before 8.43pm on Saturday, June 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote Operation Pearlmere reference 13220330463, or go online to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.