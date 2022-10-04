Jodie Costello, 21, from Wroughton, died following an incident between junction 15 and 16 of the M4 near the A4361 road bridge.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe the deceased to be Jodie.

In a tribute, Jodie’s family said: “Jodie was a well-loved daughter and sister and will be sincerely missed by everyone who knew her.

“Please respect our privacy as we deal with our loss.”

They have released one of their favourite photographs of Jodie.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Jodie’s death are ongoing, however, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

Our thoughts remain with Jodie’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Police Headquarters on 01225 694597.

