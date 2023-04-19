The family of a woman who was sadly found dead after a multi-agency search have paid tribute to her

Ausra Plungiene, 56 was from Prestatyn. She was reported missing last Tuesday evening after failing to return home from a walk with her dog in the Carneddau. Mountain Rescue Teams found her near Yr Aryg last Thursday afternoon (13th April).

Ausra’s family said: “All of our family would like to thank everyone for their support, love and good wishes that they have given us over the last few horrific days. Friends, family, work colleagues and complete strangers, all have supported us. We can say no more than ‘thank you from the bottom of our hearts’.

“We cannot express enough thanks to so many people that gave up their time to search for our beloved Ausra.

“The police and all their work in front and behind the scenes to trace activities, look after us, support and advise us has been truly remarkable.

“The mountain rescue service, RAF, support helicopters, army and every single individual that we cannot name tried their hardest to find her, through at times very difficult conditions.

“We cannot thank you all enough.

“Ausra is off on another adventure, and we are sure the lives she touched while this angel was with us have been enhanced.”