The family of Derrick Kinyua who died after being stabbed in Luton have said he was ‘dearly cherished’ in their tribute to him

Derrick, 19, from Luton, was attacked in Hucklesby Way at about 8.20pm on Friday (14 April).

Emergency services attended and he was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have since launched a murder investigation.

In a statement, Mr Kinyua’s family said: “Derrick was liked and loved by many friends, and dearly cherished by his family and all those around him.

“The news of his passing is painful. He will be very sorely missed.

“We ask that our privacy is respected during this difficult time.”

Police say they are aware that images have been circulated on social media and would like to strongly encourage members of the public not to circulate any footage, or speculate about the circumstances surrounding this incident, as it is distressing for recipients, and for Mr Kinyua’s family and friends.

Information can be reported via 101 or by using our online reporting centre quoting Operation Syphon.

Alternatively, you can contact us anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

