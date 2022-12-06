The family of Harry Dunn is “horrified” that the US government has told the American driver who killed him that she does not have to return to the UK for her sentencing

Radd Seiger, a family spokesman, stated that his parents believe the US government is “actively interfering in our criminal justice system” by informing Anne Sacoolas that she can appear at the Old Bailey via videolink on Thursday.

Sacoolas, a US government employee, was driving on the wrong side of the road when she killed Mr Dunn, who was 19 at the time.

“Harry’s family are victims of a serious crime, and they have been completely kept in the dark about what is going to happen at Thursday’s hearing since Mrs Sacoolas’ guilty plea on October 20,” Mr Seiger said.

“We are appalled to learn that the US government is now actively interfering in our criminal justice system.”

Their continued cruelty to Harry’s parents is nothing short of inhumane, and it is taking a heavy toll on their mental health.”

Mr Dunn’s parents would accept if there was a “genuine reason” she couldn’t attend, but “on the face of it, this appears to be nothing short of a cowardly act on the part of an oppressor,” he said.

He has requested an urgent meeting with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to understand how the government intends to respond.

Mr Dunn was killed by Sacoolas while riding his motorcycle near RAF Croughton, an American military and intelligence base in Northamptonshire, in August 2019.

Former spy Sacoolas left the country 19 days later after the US government claimed she had diplomatic immunity.