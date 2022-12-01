The family of Jennifer Allen have issued a tribute following a fatal collision

The family of a community stalwart who died in a collision in Sussex have issued a tribute in her memory.

Jennifer Allen, 71, known to family and friends as Jen, died at the scene of the collision on the A281 Brighton Road, Woodmancote, on November 6.

She was well known for working on the family farm in Blackstone, Henfield, and was passionate about the countryside where she lived and worked.

In a statement, her family said: “Jen Allen was a countrywoman, farmer, and good friend to her community. She was born, lived, and worked on the family farm in Blackstone where she first developed her passion for the countryside and all its natural history.

“She was incredibly knowledgeable and always had time to look and appreciate the life around her, photographing and cataloguing what she saw.

“As a farmer, Jen was interested in animal husbandry and welfare and held strong views on British farm production and policy. In semi-retirement she occupied her keen intellect with developments, whether advances in agricultural practices or changes in government policy.

“She could be found every day either: in the yard caring for her much loved animals; out in nature, walking across the land; or helping anyone in her wide circle of friends and family who might need a hand.

“At home she was fascinated by electronics, building her own computer system and experimenting with digital photography, often to a soundtrack of Bachman–Turner Overdrive, Led Zepplin or Status Quo.

“Jen died in a crash on the A281 in Woodmancote, returning home from one of her many kindnesses. She will be missed every day by her family and by many others in the village and beyond.”

Police are continuing to investigate the collision between a lorry and a car which took place at about 4pm on Sunday, November 6 in Brighton Road, Woodmancote.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant footage of the vehicles in the area at the time is asked to come forward to Sussex Police online or email: [email protected] and quote Operation Waltham.