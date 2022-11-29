Tuesday, November 29, 2022


The Fatal Incident Involved An hgv Lorry At Ecopark In Edmonton The Man Was Declared Dead At The Scene
The fatal incident involved an HGV lorry at EcoPark in Edmonton the man was declared dead at the scene

Following a collision at a construction site in North London, a man in his 50s passed away.  The fatal incident involved an HGV lorry at Edmonton EcoPark on November 23, the man was declared dead at the scene.

Just after 3 o’clock, the London Ambulance Service called the police to the scene. The man’s family has been notified, and the Met Police is looking into what happened. On-site work has been put on hold.

On behalf of Acciona and North London Waste Authority, the North London Heat and Power project issued the following statement: “This statement is to confirm with great sadness that a fatality occurred on Wednesday afternoon (23 November) at Edmonton EcoPark. It involved a coworker who was engaged in construction at the Energy Recovery Facility.

 

The occurrence took place at the EcoPark.
“As a result, work has been put on hold at the Energy Recovery Facility site,” they continued. Our deepest sympathies go out to the departed team member’s family, friends, and coworkers. We are providing assistance to those impacted during this incredibly trying time.

“The Metropolitan Police and the Health and Safety Executive are conducting investigations. With their partners, ACCIONA is collaborating closely to support the investigation.

