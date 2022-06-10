The fictional Ramsay Street and its families have been a fixture of the small screen in Australia since 1985 and in the United Kingdom since 1986. The cameras stopped rolling on the fictional Ramsay Street and its families after the series’ main financial backer, British free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5, pulled the series, much to the chagrin of fans.

The globally recognised soap’s final day of filming was Friday, with the final episode scheduled to air on August 1 in a 60-minute episode.

Dennis told the Australian breakfast show Studio 10 that he had to keep a “very low profile” in order to avoid becoming “an absolute mess.”

Dennis revealed that Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Queen Mother of the United Kingdom were both big fans of Neighbours and would specifically request tapes from the BBC to catch up on episodes missed due to royal engagements.

He recalled the Queen Mother once ignoring the entire cast of the US sitcom Golden Girls at a meet and greet in order to speak with the cast of Neighbours.

In the final episode, fan favourites from previous seasons will return to the cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street to bid the soap farewell.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played power couple Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson in the 1980s, will return for the season finale, where they will be joined by fellow A-lister Guy Pearce, who will reprise his role as Mike Young.