The final member of the drugs and firearms OCG jailed

Yesterday, (Friday 21st April), Tareanio Blake of Peakdale Avenue, Crumpsall was jailed for 19 years at Manchester Crown Court after being found guilty of conspiracy to sell/transfer prohibited weapons, conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

In total, the group have been jailed for almost 50 years for their roles in this criminal enterprise spanning across Greater Manchester and the North West – including the supply of heroin, cocaine, and firearms.

The other three members of the group were sentenced in June 2022 and December 2022 after pleading guilty to their offences.

•Mohammed Shahid of Wilton Road, Crumpsall was jailed for 12 years 9 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to sell/transfer firearms, conspiracy to supply cocaine, and conspiracy to supply heroin

•Ali Hamza of Whiston Road, Crumpsall was jailed for 9 years after pleading guilty to possession of prohibited weapons (two firearms), conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin

•Holly Caldwell of King Edward Road, St Helens, was jailed for 7 years after pleading guilty to possession of prohibited weapons (six firearms), conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin