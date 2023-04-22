Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The final member of the drugs and firearms OCG jailed

The final member of the drugs and firearms OCG jailed

by uknip247

Yesterday, (Friday 21st April), Tareanio Blake of Peakdale Avenue, Crumpsall was jailed for 19 years at Manchester Crown Court after being found guilty of conspiracy to sell/transfer prohibited weapons, conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

In total, the group have been jailed for almost 50 years for their roles in this criminal enterprise spanning across Greater Manchester and the North West – including the supply of heroin, cocaine, and firearms.

The other three members of the group were sentenced in June 2022 and December 2022 after pleading guilty to their offences.

•Mohammed Shahid of Wilton Road, Crumpsall was jailed for 12 years 9 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to sell/transfer firearms, conspiracy to supply cocaine, and conspiracy to supply heroin

•Ali Hamza of Whiston Road, Crumpsall was jailed for 9 years after pleading guilty to possession of prohibited weapons (two firearms), conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin

•Holly Caldwell of King Edward Road, St Helens, was jailed for 7 years after pleading guilty to possession of prohibited weapons (six firearms), conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who stabbed his brother to death has been jailed for life

Two brazen criminals are now starting prison sentences after a sustained attack on a man which left him with serious injuries

The A628 Woodhead Pass in Greater Manchester/Derbyshire is closed in both directions due to a collision involving multiple vehicles

Today, 22 April, marks thirty years since Stephen Lawrence was murdered in an unprovoked racist attack. He didn’t know his killers and his killers...

A man who started a fire at his home address in Sandown has been jailed

A man who repeatedly punched a dog and deliberately fed it chocolate has been banned from keeping animals for life

BMW driver clocked going 160mph on M20 motorway at Wrotham

The Premier League title race took a dramatic turn after Arsenal’s frantic 3-3 draw against Southampton at Emirates Stadium

Officers investigating a sexual assault on board a train travelling between Basildon and London are releasing images in connection

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, Christian Brueckner, will not face charges for alleged rape and sexual abuse in a separate...

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was shot and suffered life-changing injuries while putting footballs into his car has been discharged from hospitial

The Premier League has released the confirmed schedule for Matchweek 37, which includes several potentially title-deciding clashes

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.