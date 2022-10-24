The panel – Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, guest Dawn French, Oti Mabuse and John Bishop (in for Jonathan Ross) – oversaw proceedings as this series’ case came to a thrilling close.

After finding out they were the winner, Scissors was unmasked and revealed to be Glee superstar and dancer Heather Morris.

Heather told host Joel Dommett: “I was a dancer for Beyonce, I danced with her, I was one of two back-up dancers in [Single Ladies].

“I have had the best time. Seriously, this has made my heart so full.”

She added: “My kids at home, I have two boys, we are huge Masked fans. My oldest, during the pandemic, would make masks himself… when I got the call for this, hands down, of course I’m going to do this, my kids will be in awe of me.”

***

Scissors Q&A

Why did you decide to take part in the show?

My kids and I have been watching the US versions since the beginning. They are obsessed with the show. They have made multiple masks that we have in our closet. I really did it for them. I’m down for doing anything so dancing in a fun costume was a challenge for me and I was just excited for that part of it.

Are you a fan of the US version? Why did you want to take part in the UK version?

I’m a dancer so definitely The Masked Dancer appealed to me.

The panel often commented on how great your figure was, was it hard not to react to those compliments when you were in the costume?

They gave me so much confidence, almost as much as my husband flatters me. I felt so good about myself, because you stare at yourself in the mirror and you’re like, ‘I’m a mum now, I could lose 5 pounds, I need to work out every day’. Granted I’m dancing and I teach here in the US but there are always things that you want to change about yourself. It felt so good to hear. I wanted to lift off my Scissors head and say, ‘thank you so much’ and then put the head back on!

How did you find the costume?

For me the costume was a huge part of the decision process. I chose Scissors because it was slim fitting and was spandex. The head was the only restriction, which it genuinely was. You heard the judges make jokes about the big side ear which made me laugh because it was so true. When we would choreograph in rehearsal it was all about this big random side thing [on the mask head]. We had to switch positions so that I was in a non-standard hold for the ballroom [to accommodate it].

Are you trained in all dances or do you pick up choreography very quickly?

I did Dancing With The Stars here in the States. I did it a few years back, so I learned a lot about Ballroom then. Ballroom to me was so foreign and different. I’ve never been good at following someone’s lead. I’m like, ‘I’m going to do this, I’m a strong woman’, so ballroom was never my forte but I definitely learned a lot from Dancing With Stars.

How did you find the secrecy aspect of the show?

The whole secrecy of the show in the first week was so difficult. It’s very hard not to say hi to the other contestants, we’re in hoods and completely covered up. With my kids it was super difficult because they are such big fans so I really wanted to tell them but now I’m so excited to show them because they are going to think that I am the coolest mum in the world. I cannot wait to see the costume heads that they’ll make. With all that said, I love secrets. I am the biggest secret keeper and if anybody tells me a secret it’s locked and loaded forever. So for me it was great because I love to keep secrets so I didn’t have any problems with anybody else except for my children who are aged 9-years-old) and 6-years-old.p.

How did you feel when you won?

I was honestly so shocked and it feels so long ago now. It doesn’t feel like it did then, now it feels, ‘Yes I won the masked Dancer I’m so excited.’ But then it was, ‘Wait, what?!’ I was definitely shocked and I was surprised to find out who my competition was because I’m a big fan. I was surprised to see who everybody was, Adam and Bruno. I competed in front of Bruno and he judged me on Dancing With The Stars, it’s such a small world! Definitely shocked. This isn’t a competition show, it’s about so many other things. These other characters were really selling it and having fun with Joel. You just don’t know how the audience sees it, what they like and what song they love that week so it was fun and exciting and surprising.

What went through your head when Joel called your name?

When Dawn had kind of guessed my name I feel like she really got me. I wasn’t nervous that they were going to guess me. I was just waiting and when it finally did I was like, ‘Yes!’

