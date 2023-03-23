The fire at a hotel near Paddington railway station has been extinguished. At the height of the fire, half of the hotel’s ground floor was ablaze, and neighbouring properties were evacuated

A fire has been extinguished at a five-story hotel near Paddington railway station in central London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the scene on Craven Road at 4.41pm on Thursday and had the fire controlled by 6.39pm.

Half of the hotel’s ground floor was ablaze at the peak of the fire and neighbouring properties were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is not known and is being investigated.

According to LFB, ten fire engines, including a fire rescue unit and a 32-metre turntable ladder, were dispatched to the scene.

Road closures are in place and LFB has asked the public to avoid the area.

The Metropolitan Police were also called to the scene at 4.57pm to assist with road closures.

According to a spokesperson, no injuries have been reported.