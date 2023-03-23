Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The fire at a hotel near Paddington railway station has been extinguished. At the height of the fire, half of the hotel’s ground floor was ablaze, and neighbouring properties were evacuated

The fire at a hotel near Paddington railway station has been extinguished. At the height of the fire, half of the hotel’s ground floor was ablaze, and neighbouring properties were evacuated

by uknip247
Approximately 80 Firefighters Are Battling A Massive Fire That Has Erupted At A Central London Hotel

A fire has been extinguished at a five-story hotel near Paddington railway station in central London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the scene on Craven Road at 4.41pm on Thursday and had the fire controlled by 6.39pm.

Half of the hotel’s ground floor was ablaze at the peak of the fire and neighbouring properties were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is not known and is being investigated.

According to LFB, ten fire engines, including a fire rescue unit and a 32-metre turntable ladder, were dispatched to the scene.

Road closures are in place and LFB has asked the public to avoid the area.

The Metropolitan Police were also called to the scene at 4.57pm to assist with road closures.

According to a spokesperson, no injuries have been reported.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

At a Bristol nightclub, a thug punches a man out of his wheelchair for ‘running over his foot.’

New legislation unlocks key technologies to improve UK food security, reduce pesticide use, and enhance climate resilience in our crops

Bilateral Meeting between UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama

New UK law to boost seafarer pay

A police officer who lied about being a victim of domestic abuse which led to the imprisonment of another officer has been found guilty...

A County Lines drug dealer has been jailed for four-and-a-half years for operating a line supplying heroin and crack to users in a Black...

A £20,000 Crimestoppers reward was put up today on the fifth anniversary of the murders of two men in Coventry, as detectives released new...

New partnership to combat deadly pathogens

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a fire at a house on Stavordale Road in Highbury

A routine patrol by officers has led to a man being charged with firearms offences

CCTV images have been released by officers investigating two commercial burglaries at businesses in Northfleet

A man who killed his neighbour in Ilford and stole her bank card has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 20...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More