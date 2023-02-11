Residents In A Mid Suffolk Village Have Been Advised To Keep Their Windows And Doors Closed As Firefighters Battle A Massive Fire At A Recycling Plant - Uknip

The fire at the recycling plant in Gripping Lane, Great Blakenham, is being fought by a number of firefighters.

Andy Smith, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service’s Area Manager, Organizational Risk and Improvement, tweeted shortly after 5 a.m. that firefighters had rushed to the blaze in the village near Ipswich. In a tweet that was retweeted by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, he stated that the blaze was producing a large amount of smoke and advised residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

He stated: “@SuffolkFire is on the scene of a large recycling plant fire on Gipping Lane in Great Blakenham. Due to the high level of smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed.”

According to the BBC, firefighters spent more than six hours last month putting out a fire at the Sackers recycling yard in Great Blakenham. It was reported that 300 tonnes of scrap metal and car shells were on fire.