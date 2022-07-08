In the early hours of this morning, firefighters responded to a fire at a block of flats on Priory Road in East Ham.

The fire damaged a balcony on the second floor of an eight-story building. Before the Brigade arrived, a woman and two children left the affected property. There were no reported injuries.

“The balcony was well alight when crews arrived on scene,” said Sub Officer Jayvin Patel, who was on the scene.

“Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside, preventing it from spreading into the flat.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to nine calls about the fire.

The Fire service was called at 2.59 a.m., and the fire was out by 4.20 a.m. Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters from Plaistow, East Ham, Stratford, and Poplar fire stations responded.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.