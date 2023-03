On Friday, four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters responded to a house fire on Linslade Road in Orpington (24 March).

The fire damaged a small portion of the first floor of a three-story terraced house. There were no reported injuries.

The Fire Brigade was called at 4.19pm, and the fire was out by 5.19pm. Firefighters from Orpington and Bromley were dispatched to the scene.