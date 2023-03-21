Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

by uknip247
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire on Finborough Road in West Brompton yesterday (20 March).

The fire damaged half of a mid-terraced house’s basement and a small portion of the ground floor.

A female victim of smoke inhalation was rescued by fire crews wearing breathing apparatus and treated on the scene by London Ambulance Service crews. Before the Brigade arrived, one man left the property and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. Before the Brigade arrived, three more females evacuated the property.

The London fire Brigade was called at 9.54 p.m., and the fire was out by 11.38 p.m. Firefighters from Chelsea, Kensington, Battersea, and Hammersmith attended the scene.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.

