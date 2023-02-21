Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded to a fire on Turner Street in Tower Hamlets at a shop with dwellings above (17 February).

The fire damaged half of a single-story extension to a four-story building. There were no reported injuries.

The property had no working smoke alarms.

“This incident is a reminder of just how important it is to have working smoke alarms in your home,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said. There were no smoke alarms installed in the house. When a fire starts, smoke alarms provide the earliest possible warning. We encourage everyone to install smoke alarms in any room where a fire could start, as well as a heat alarm in the kitchen. It is critical to test them on a regular basis.”

The Fire Department was called at 11.02pm, and the fire was out by 1.06am

Firefighters from Whitechapel, Shadwell, Shoreditch, and other nearby stations responded.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.