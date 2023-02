A house fire on Belgrave Avenue in Romford was tackled by four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters (24 February).

The fire damaged half of the ground floor of a two-story mid-terraced house. There were no reported injuries.

The Fire Department was called at 5.22am, and the fire was out by 6,25am Firefighters from Harold Hill, Romford, Hornchurch, and Dagenham were present.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.