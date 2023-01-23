On Friday night, six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters were dispatched to a car dealership with flats above on Hertford Street in Edmonton.

The fire destroyed a portion of the first floor of the two-story flats above the car dealership.

Before the Brigade arrived, one woman and one man evacuated the building. The London Ambulance Service treated them on the scene for smoke inhalation.

The Fire service was called at 10.43 p.m., and the incident was under control by 12:10 a.m. Firefighters from Edmonton, Enfield, Tottenham, and Chingford were present.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault with fixed installation wiring.