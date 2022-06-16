This evening, eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a shop with a flat above on Station Parade in Barking.

The fire destroyed half of the first-floor flat.

There have been no reported injuries.

“Crews worked extremely hard in hot arduous conditions to extinguish the fire,” said Station Commander Paul Green, who was on the scene.

The Fire Brigade was called at 7.09 p.m., and the fire was out by 8 p.m. Firefighters from Stratford, Poplar, Barking, Plaistow, Dagenham, Barking, Millwall, and East Greenwich attended.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.