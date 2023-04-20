Thursday, April 20, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023

The fire entirely destroyed the roof of a two-story terraced house with a loft under construction, and it also damaged a portion of the first floor

by uknip247

Yesterday (19 April), Six fire engines and approximately 40 firemen responded to a house fire on Greenwood Close in Morden.

The fire entirely destroyed the roof of a two-story terraced house with a loft under construction, and it also damaged a portion of the first floor. There were no reported injuries.

The Fire Department was contacted at 2.58am, and the fire was out by 4.42am. Firefighters from Wimbledon, New Malden, Mitcham, Sutton, Tooting, and Kingston rushed to the scene.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.

