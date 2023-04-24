Monday, April 24, 2023
The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused by a fault with an extractor fan.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire on Cricklewood
Broadway in Cricklewood on Friday (April 21).

A third floor flat and loft of a building containing a shop and flats
was destroyed by fire. Four people and a dog were led to safety from the
building by firefighters. A man was treated at the scene by London
Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received 38 calls about the fire. The
fire was extinguished by crews wearing breathing apparatus and a 32-metre
turntable ladder was used to help put out the blaze. Road closures were in
place for much of the day to allow crews to work safely.

The Brigade was called at 1010am and the fire was under control by 12.46pm
Fire engines from West Hampstead, Kentish Town, Finchley, Willesden,
Hendon, North Kensington and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused
by a fault with an extractor fan.

