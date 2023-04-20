Thursday, April 20, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a washing machine

by uknip247

Two fire engines and around ten firefighters tackled a house fire on Pembroke Avenue in Enfield (18 April).

Half of the ground floor of a two-storey semi-detached house was damaged by the fire. Two people left the property before the Brigade arrived and fire crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued a dog. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a washing machine.

The Brigade was called at 10.54am and the fire was under control at 11.14am Fire crews from Enfield fire station attended the scene.

