Last night, four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters were dispatched to a clock tower fire on Ravensbourne Road in Bromley.

A fire damaged half of a clock tower on the sixth floor of a mixed-use building. There were no reported injuries.

A number of residents in a block of flats overlooking the clocktower discovered the fire. The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to 35 calls about the fire.

The Fire Department was called at 8.38 p.m., and the fire was out by 10.05 p.m. Firefighters from Bromley, Beckenham, Lee Green, and Lewisham were dispatched to the scene.

The fire is thought to have been caused by a faulty light fitting used to illuminate the clock face at night.