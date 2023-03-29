Wednesday, March 29, 2023
by uknip247
Fire Damaged A Two-room Flat On The Ground Floor Of A Converted Terraced Housethe Brigade Arrived

Yesterday, four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters responded to a flat fire on Billington Road in New Cross Gate (28 March).

Fire damaged a two-room flat on the ground floor of a converted terraced house. Before the Brigade arrived, two people left the property. There were no reported injuries.

The fire is thought to have been caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

“We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you do, it’s absolutely critical you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

“If you don’t, you risk starting a fire that will not only destroy your property but will also cost you your life.”

The Fire Department was called at 2.46pm, and the fire was out by 3.38pm. Firefighters from New Cross, Peckham, Greenwich, and Deptford were dispatched to the scene.

