Overnight, four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters battled a fire at a flat on Marshall Street in Stonebridge Park (January 19).

The fire damaged the majority of a kitchen in a split-level maisonette on the second and third floors of a building.

Before the Brigade arrived, five people had left the property. London Ambulance Service crews treated two women for smoke inhalation.

The fire is thought to have been started accidentally by a candle.

“Candles, incense sticks, and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said. It is critical to never leave a candle unattended and to keep them away from anything that can catch fire.

“You should also put them in a heat-resistant holder and place them on a stable surface so they don’t fall over.”

The LFB was called at 2.14am, and the fire was out by 3.59am. Willesden, Park Royal, and Wembley fire stations all sent crews to the scene.

Candle safety advice from firefighters

When you leave the room, especially before going to bed, make sure to extinguish any candles, incense, or oil burners.

Candles, incense, and oil burners should be placed in heat-resistant holders on a stable surface that will not be knocked over.

Keep them away from materials that could catch fire, such as curtains, furniture, clothes, and hair.

Tea lights can get very hot and, if not properly holder, can melt through plastic surfaces such as a TV or bath.

LED candles are a great alternative because they are safe even if you fall asleep or forget to extinguish them.