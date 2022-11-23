Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The fire occurred in a car workshop, which has been completely destroyed by the blaze

The fire occurred in a car workshop, which has been completely destroyed by the blaze

by @uknip247
0 comment

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire at an industrial estate on Willoughby Lane in Tottenham.

The fire occurred in a car workshop, which was completely destroyed by the blaze.

There were gas cylinders inside the workshop, which were removed and cooled to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The Brigade was called at 7.43pm and crews had the fire under control by 9.15pm. Firefighters from Tottenham, Edmonton, Walthamstow and surrounding stations attended the incident.

You may also like

A 22old man has been jailed for 30...

Curtis ‘Cocky’ Warren, 59, a notorious British drug...

Man jailed for an assault that happened in...

Today BabyCentre has unveiled the top 100 baby...

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault...

Officers are appealing for information to help find...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign