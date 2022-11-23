The fire occurred in a car workshop, which has been completely destroyed by the blaze

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire at an industrial estate on Willoughby Lane in Tottenham.

The fire occurred in a car workshop, which was completely destroyed by the blaze.

There were gas cylinders inside the workshop, which were removed and cooled to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

The Brigade was called at 7.43pm and crews had the fire under control by 9.15pm. Firefighters from Tottenham, Edmonton, Walthamstow and surrounding stations attended the incident.