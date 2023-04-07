Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The firm of accountants, Johnston Carmichael, which has audited the finances of the Scottish National Party (SNP) for over a decade, has resigned

The firm of accountants, Johnston Carmichael, which has audited the finances of the Scottish National Party (SNP) for over a decade, has resigned

by uknip247

The decision was made after a review of its clients, according to the firm. The resignation reportedly took place before the arrest of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, who is also the husband of Scotland’s former first minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

Police in Scotland have been investigating the SNP’s finances since July 2021 after complaints about how donations were used for a new independence referendum campaign.

The SNP said it was in the process of finding a replacement firm. Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the resignation posed “serious questions” about the SNP’s financial affairs, while Scottish Conservative constitution spokesperson Donald Cameron called for transparency from the SNP.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

S rapper Coolio, famous for his hit song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, died last year due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl, as stated by the...

Robbery investigation launched after man is stabbed in the leg

Two men, aged 18 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences after a warrant was executed at two addresses

Two British nationals, both sisters, have been killed in a shooting incident in the West Bank

Tributes have been paid to Aodhan Gillen, a 22-year-old footballer who was killed

Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 has died ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 46

Police formally launch murder probe after Elephant and Castle death linking fall from height

Cordons remain in place after suspect device reported

The foolish owner gambled and had his vehicle written off

The police in Northern Ireland have issued a warning about the potential for public disorder linked to dissident Republicans over the Easter period

Filming has started on the hit BBC drama Shetland with further castings announced

The situation between China and Taiwan remains tense, as China has deployed warships and aircraft near Taiwan for a second day and imposed sanctions...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More