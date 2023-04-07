The firm of accountants, Johnston Carmichael, which has audited the finances of the Scottish National Party (SNP) for over a decade, has resigned

The decision was made after a review of its clients, according to the firm. The resignation reportedly took place before the arrest of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, who is also the husband of Scotland’s former first minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

Police in Scotland have been investigating the SNP’s finances since July 2021 after complaints about how donations were used for a new independence referendum campaign.

The SNP said it was in the process of finding a replacement firm. Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the resignation posed “serious questions” about the SNP’s financial affairs, while Scottish Conservative constitution spokesperson Donald Cameron called for transparency from the SNP.