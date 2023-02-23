The first ‘homegrown’ chief constable for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight takes office today, promising to provide exceptional local policing

Scott Chilton, 49, is returning to the force where he started as an 18-year-old and spent nearly his entire career. He worked his way through uniform policing and spent 16 years as a detective in his 31 years of experience. He has held a variety of strategic positions leading policing commands, most recently as chief constable in Dorset and national lead for investigations.

“Having strong relationships with our local communities is the bedrock of policing,” said CC Chilton. We understand that people want to feel connected to their local teams and safe. That is my point of view.

“This means relentlessly pursuing those who commit crime and bring harm and misery to communities, providing first class investigations to ensure those responsible face the consequences of their actions, with kindness and compassion being at the heart of our response to victims.

“As well as being your Chief Constable, I am also a resident of Hampshire, with many of my family and friends living here too. So, both personally and professionally, I share your expectations, and I am dedicated to ensuring that Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are safe for everyone.”

During the Police and Crime Panel meeting that resulted in Chief Constable Chilton’s appointment, he expressed his enthusiasm for local policing and officer visibility, as well as ensuring that neighbourhood teams are connected to their communities and focusing on community crimes.

He also stated his commitment to delivering the Police and Crime Commissioner’s ‘More Police, Safer Streets’ Police and Crime Plan, and welcomed her recent announcement to bring in even more police officers as part of the recently approved budget, which will help improve visibility within local communities.

“I am delighted to welcome Scott Chilton as the new chief constable of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary,” said Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones. Scott has extensive experience as a senior police officer, having previously served as a chief in Dorset, and I am delighted to welcome him back to his home force to lead the force into a new era.

“Scott and I have a shared vision for policing and it starts with strengthening and developing neighbourhood policing. As Commissioner, I have already committed to reintroducing named local bobbies in every community by April 2024, with Scott’s support. We want to make Hampshire and the Isle of Wight the safest places to live, work, and visit, with the help of strong, traditional local policing teams that connect and support communities in order to reduce crime.

“As Commissioner, I know that reducing the crimes that matter most to the public, increasing police visibility in neighbourhoods, and creating a tough on crime force to bring offenders to justice is what the public rightly expects, and I am confident Scott will lead the constabulary with these ambitions at the core of his leadership.”