First picture of Lilia Valutyte, the nine-year-old girl who died from a suspected stab wound in Boston, Lincolnshire,

Officers from Lincolnshire Police were called to Fountain Lane around 6.20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the police, two people were arrested as part of a murder investigation after the “isolated incident” on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts remain with Lilia’s family and friends,” Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said later in the afternoon.

The death of the nine-year-old was described as a “utter tragedy” by the senior officer.

Lilia’s parents have been notified and are receiving assistance from specially trained officers.

Those who wish to leave flowers and tributes can do so at the junction of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place, in the town.

Ms Anderson previously declined to confirm Lilia’s nationality or comment on the specifics of those arrested and what they were detained for.

“The town is united in mourning following the very sad and tragic death of a nine-year-old girl in Boston,” Boston Borough Council leader Paul Skinner said.

