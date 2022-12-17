The first image of a woman who died after being injured in a crush at a concert at Brixton Academy has been released by police

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, of Newham, east London, died on Saturday morning, while two other women, ages 21 and 23, are critically ill in hospital.

Following the incident in south London on Thursday night, eight people were taken to hospital with injuries.

Police were called to reports of a “large number of people attempting to force entry to the venue,” where Afrobeat artist Asake was performing, according to police.

The Nigerian musician was forced to abandon the gig after performing three songs and released a statement saying his “heart is with those who were injured”.

Following Ms Ikumelo’s death, Asake wrote on Instagram that he was “devastated by the news” and that he had spoken with the victim’s family.

“I am overcome with grief and could never have imagined this happening,” he wrote.

“My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the venue management and the police to determine what exactly let to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing.

“If you have any relevant information on this, please contact the Metropolitan Police.”

The Met Police have stated that they are conducting an urgent investigation, which includes sifting through “vast” amounts of footage on social media as well as police body-worn cameras.

“From the start, the police investigation into the incident at the Brixton Academy has been painstaking and forensic in nature, and I can assure Rebecca’s family and friends that this work will continue for as long as necessary,” said Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove.

“We are determined to do everything we can to establish exactly what happened on Thursday night. Rebecca’s family and all those affected remain in my thoughts and prayers.”

The scene outside Brixton O2 Academy, where police are looking into the circumstances that led to four people being critically injured in an apparent crush.

An MP has demanded answers about what caused the crowd crush.

“It is very clear that ticketing and security procedures did not perform as they should have for this incident to occur,” said Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP for Vauxhall.

“We need answers about how this happened and preventative measures in the future.”

“This is a deeply concerning incident that has turned an experience that should have been a celebration into a very sad day,” she added.

Ms Eshalomi stated that she went to the music venue on Saturday morning.

The crush incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has stated that it is reviewing footage of what occurred.

Asake, real name Ahmed Ololade, was recently nominated for BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2023 award, which recognises emerging artists in the UK.