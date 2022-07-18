Oliver, a six-year-old black labrador, has been awarded a medal for his assistance to Kent Police in comforting victims and witnesses following traumatic experiences.

Detective Constable Rachel Freeman, who has been working with Oliver in Kent, was overjoyed to see him receive a PDSA Order of Merit at a London awards ceremony for his outstanding contribution to society.

Oliver was joined by Rachel and one of his handlers, Doctor Elizabeth Spruin, who is a psychologist and has been working with him since he was flown to the UK from America in 2018 and her colleague Doctor Katarina Mozova, at the event on Thursday 14 July 2022.

Oliver has been specially trained to assist vulnerable crime victims and witnesses, and he has been a part of a project between Kent Police and Canterbury Christchurch University to see if he can make a difference, the first of its kind in the UK.

DC ‘I first became involved with Oliver at our police college, where I trained officers in how to interview vulnerable victims,’ said Rachel Freeman.

‘As a specialist safeguarding officer, I was aware of how dogs like Oliver were assisting victims in America and Canada, and I was struck by how beneficial this could be, and I hoped that one day we would have dogs like him in the UK.’

‘It then became a reality, and I began working with Doctor Spruin and Doctor Mozova to enable Oliver to support vulnerable victims in Kent while they speak with officers during police interviews,’ says the author.

The PDSA Order of Merit is bestowed upon animals in recognition of exceptional acts of devotion to their owners or society, and it exemplifies the special bond that exists between animals and humans.

‘Oliver is so calm, and often just sits next to someone or by their feet to provide a little reassurance,’ DC Freeman added. Children respond positively to him and frequently reach out for cuddles. He can also sense emotions and responds gently when someone is upset. I saw him place his paw on a young girl’s back to reassure her that he was still with her while she expertly navigated some difficult questions.

‘A police station can be a scary place for our society’s most vulnerable members, and having a dog like Oliver is just one way we can help them through the process.

‘I am so proud of him for receiving this award, and I hope it raises the profile of the project and inspires other forces across the country to do the same.’

Nina Downing, a PDSA Vet Nurse, said, ‘PDSA is honoured to celebrate Oliver’s pioneering and vital role in assisting those in need.’ We were deeply moved by his life-changing actions. Oliver is a worthy recipient of the PDSA Order of Merit.’