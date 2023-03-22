The first of a new fleet of electric vehicles has arrived at Bury Council in the ongoing mission to cut the borough’s carbon emissions

This is part of a £10 million plan to renew the fleet, bringing greener and more efficient vehicles to the council’s operational services department.

Some 15 electric vans will be introduced, and the council is also looking at a low-carbon fuel source for its other vehicles.

Their use will cut 1,450kg of CO2 per vehicle per year or 21.75 tonnes per year once all the vehicles are in service.

Councillor Alan Quinn, cabinet member for the environment, climate change and operations, said: “We’re making a major investment in our fleet which will replace unreliable ageing vehicles and provide a better service to residents.

“We’re committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2038. As transport emissions make up a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions, we need to make the transition to cleaner transport, and electric vehicles will play an important part in that.”